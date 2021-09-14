Bloomfield Community Farmers Market to open every Tuesday

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield will be launching a Community Farmers Market on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Bloomfield Public Library Courtyard. The market will run every Tuesday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Nov. 9 and feature City Green’s mobile veggie truck, along with other vendors.

“This farmers market will be an exciting opportunity to buy locally produced food from small businesses in our community,” said Mayor Michael Venezia. “I would like to thank the Bloomfield Community Farmers Market Committee for their hard work to make this a reality.”

“The launch of our farmers market this year is just the beginning. We plan to have a full market schedule in 2022, as we continue to grow this community project,” said Councilwoman Jenny Mundell. “None of this could be possible without the work of the Bloomfield Community Farmers Market Committee, as well as the Neighbor to Neighbor Network for the vouchers that they are providing, which will grant equitable access to all residents.”

For more information on the market and veggie vouchers, which will be made available to those who qualify, contact Paula Peikes at ppeikes@bloomfieldtwpnj.com.