Bloomfield Public Library launches Tablets on Loan program

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Public Library has announced the launch of its Tablets on Loan program. Library cardholders, age 18 and older, will be able to borrow Fire HD 10 tablets from the library.

The tablets will be available for use in the library or for a 14-day loan period with checkout with a valid library card.

With the tablets, users have free access to ebooks and audiobooks with their Libby account, which is available through the library. In addition, the Bloomfield Public Library offers free access to Ancestry.com for family history research; Rosetta Stone for learning foreign languages; Brainfuse for live tutoring; and LearningExpress Library, which offers study guides and practice tests for Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, citizenship and college admission tests. Access all these features with a single click through the library’s website, bplnj.org.

Help is available at the library or by calling 973-566-5200.

The Tablets and Loan program is supported with CARES Act Mini-grant funds, provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.