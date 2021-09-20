Seven Bloomfield police officers receive promotions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a promotion ceremony on Monday, Sept. 13, in the Council Chambers of Town Hall, at which three sergeants were promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and one detective and three officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant.

The new lieutenants are Luca Piscitelli, Ian Brundage and Mark Moskal, and the new sergeants are Jen Horn, Nicholas Mauriello, Anthony Batelli and Paul Charles.

Charles is the first African American detective to be promoted to the rank of sergeant since Capt. Malcolm Boone retired in 1984 from the Bloomfield Police Department. Horn joins Lt. Naomi Zepeda as the second female supervisor currently employed by the Bloomfield Police Department.

“The Bloomfield Police Department does an extraordinary job keeping our community safe, and I am proud of the men and women that are getting well-deserved promotions,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “It is also great to see that the department continues to lead the way when it comes to having a diverse and inclusive force.”

“Our department works hard to ensure the safety of Bloomfield families and their property on a daily basis,” Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said. “These men and women have exhibited tremendous leadership on the job and are more than deserving of being promoted.”

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety