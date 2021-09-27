Bloomfield commuter shuttle bus resumes service

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Following a 20-month hiatus due to COVID-19, the Bloomfield commuter shuttle bus resumed service on Monday, Sept. 27.

Full service resumed on both the North End and South End shuttles, Monday through Friday, except municipal holidays, from approximately 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from approximately 5 to 8:30 p.m.

The North End shuttle has four morning routes traveling from the corners of East and West Passaic Avenue south on Broad Street to the Bloomfield Train Station on Lackawanna Place.

The South End shuttle has six morning routes traveling east on Belleville Avenue, south on Willet Street and west on Montgomery Street to the Bloomfield Train Station.

Both shuttles operate on a fixed route and riders will be picked up at designated times and locations along the route. In the evening, both shuttle buses pick up riders coming off the trains and take them home in reverse order of the morning routes.

“It is great to see our commuter bus resume service after being forced to cease due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “This is an essential service that will help many residents commute to work in an easier, safer and less expensive way.”

Shuttle bus passes must be purchased at the Civic Center located at 84 Broad St. from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday nights from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Other times can be arranged by calling 973-743-9074 during normal business hours.

As a courtesy to allow riders to test the shuttle service and/or purchase passes, there will be no fees until Monday, Oct. 4.

Face coverings must be on prior to entering the bus and must be kept on for the duration of the ride. All high-touch areas will be disinfected daily.

For more information or to download the most up-to-date schedules, visit www.bloomfieldrecreation.org or call 973-743-9074.

Riders are also encouraged to download and register for the Blue Swift911 mobile app, which provides alerts about service and weather-related issues.

“In August we conducted a shuttle bus survey and we received valuable feedback from the community about reinstating our shuttle bus service,” said Michael Sceurman, director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs. “It was important for us to bring this service back to our residents but we wanted to do so in a safe, effective and efficient manner.”