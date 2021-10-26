Bloomfield police detective dies of COVID-19

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Police Detective James Peri, of Clifton, died at age 52 on Oct. 22 due to complications from COVID-19.

Peri was a member of the Bloomfield Police Department for the past 11 years. Prior to that, he was employed by the Passaic Police Department for five years. He was a member of PBA Local 32.

“It is with deep sorrow and regret that the Bloomfield Police Department announces the untimely passing of Detective James Peri after a lengthy battle with COVID-19,” the police department wrote in a social media post. “Jimmy was a devoted father and husband as well as a very special friend to so many. He may have left us physically but his memory will be a part of this department forever.”