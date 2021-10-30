Free paper-shredding event for Bloomfield residents Nov. 6

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield will hold a free paper-shredding event at the Pulaski Park parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 6, between 9 a.m. and noon. The service is only available for Bloomfield residents and proof of residency will be required.

“As we do every year, we will be offering residents a free opportunity to shred confidential, important documents,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “This service is safe, simple and useful, and I encourage all Bloomfield residents to take advantage of it.”

The service is not available to commercial or industrial facilities. Call 973-259-3162 for more information.