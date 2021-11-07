Bloomfield mayor’s annual turkey giveaway to take place Nov. 21

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia will once again provide turkeys, including other Thanksgiving-related food stuffs, to members of the community in need. The giveaway will take place on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the back parking lot of the Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza in Bloomfield.

“Every year, we take part in this tradition of giving away Thanksgiving meals to families in need in Bloomfield,” Venezia said. “Last year, we gave away meals to 870 families, during the height of the pandemic when it was needed more than ever. I would like to thank our Human Service Division for their work in making this important event possible.”

The Human Service Division is currently registering residents by phone at 973-259-3152; however, residents may also register online at https://tinyurl.com/5duu2byk.