Essex County commissioners celebrate Veterans Day, honor those who served

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners held its 2021 Veterans Day celebration via Zoom. The ceremony, which returned after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, honored the patriotism and sacrifice of the men and women who have served the United States, and recognized specific veterans of Essex County for their service.

Commissioner President Wayne L. Richardson opened the program with greetings to the honorees and viewing audience, and expressed his appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the veterans of Essex County and all veterans across the country.

“On this momentous occasion, we honor those who have sacrificed their time, effort and, in some cases, their very lives so that we, the civilians, can enjoy a life of liberty,” Richardson said. “So, to all veterans, we acknowledge you and we are privileged to stand on your shoulders.”

This year, the board recognized three Essex County veterans for their service to this nation: Bloomfield resident Joseph O. D’Arco from the U.S. Army; Newark resident Janice Kettles from the U.S. Air Force Reserve; and Livingston resident Stephanie J. Rudy from the U.S. Navy.

D’Arco, introduced by Commissioner Vice President Carlos Pomares, served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1967. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal, New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal and the New Jersey Vietnam Service Medal. Following his service in the Army, he began his career in public service, serving as the municipal administrator in Caldwell, Rockaway, South Orange, Sayreville, Kearny and Paramus, where he currently serves as the borough administrator.

Kettles, introduced by Richardson, served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for 10 years. She has served as a chairperson of Newark’s homelessness coalition and was recently appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy to the state’s Commission on Women Veterans. She is a retired educator with the Newark Board of Education and was designated “Educator of the Year” in Newark by the National Council of Negro Women Inc.

Rudy, introduced by Commissioner Patricia Sebold, began her career at the United Nations working as a bilingual secretary in the Department of Technical Cooperation for Development. She left the United Nations in 1987 and went to basic training in the U.S. Navy. After graduating from basic training, she departed for her first two-year overseas assignment in Sigonella, Sicily, as a seaman radioman. She also received a two-year assignment to go to Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico, where she rose to the rank of petty officer second class. She left active duty in the Navy in March of 1992 and joined the Navy Reserve until her retirement in 2008 after 21 years of combined service in active and reserve duty.

Further highlights of the program included opening and closing prayers from the Rev. Glenn Davis and musical selections performed by Marlon Brown, a combat medic in the U.S. National Guard.