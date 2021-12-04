Bloomfield High names its November ‘Characters With Character’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School students, from left, Nathan Gordon, Charles Lisa, Mia Gonzalez and Giannie Passano were named the school’s “Characters With Character” for the month of November. Each month, selected BHS students are recognized for being a positive example to the school community by demonstrating exemplary character traits. The students are selected from all the students who receive a praise referral during the month; anyone who works in the school may submit a referral for consideration.