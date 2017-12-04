Expungement seminar for Essex residents

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex Vicinage of the Superior Court of New Jersey presents an expungement seminar on Monday, Dec. 11, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the East Orange Public Library, 21 South Arlington Ave., East Orange. The seminar will be conducted by representatives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Essex-Newark Legal Services, Volunteer Lawyers for Justice and the Essex Vicinage.

Topics will include the process for expunging a criminal and/or juvenile record, the types of records that can be expunged, time requirements for an expungement, filing for an expungement and what happens following an expungement.

This seminar is free and no pre-registration is required. No food or drink is allowed in the presentation room. If you need an interpreter, call 973-776-9300, ext. 56886.