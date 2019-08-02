Law enforcement shuts down ‘major drug manufacturing facility’ in WO

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A major drug manufacturing facility was shut down July 29 and nearly $1 million in methamphetamine was seized by a law enforcement task force comprised of Essex County sheriff’s detectives and detectives from the Newark, Bloomfield, Irvington and West Orange police departments.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura said in a July 30 press release that, as a result of a two-month investigation, the task force executed a search warrant at 1 Lorelei Road in West Orange on the evening of Monday, July 29.

“Our officers entered the premises and found the target of our investigation, Brian Chedahackembruch, 23, in his bedroom,” Fontoura said. “During a thorough search of the house, our detectives recovered 4,450 grams of methamphetamine in both liquid and crystal form; 96 ounces of gamma butyrolactone, a chemical that is used to convert one drug into another; 74 grams of marijuana; a wide assortment of narcotics paraphernalia, including butane torches, digital scales and plastic funnels; $3,840 in cash; four BB guns; a video surveillance system; and bank deposit receipts in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Because the narcotics are dangerous to human beings, both the Nutley and the New Jersey State Police HAZMAT teams were called to the scene, where they confirmed the toxicity of the drugs.

Following his arrest, the suspect complained of physical discomfort due to a recent medical condition. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark by West Orange EMS, where he remained under guard, according to the press release.

A second suspect, Eduardo Martinez, 39, also a resident of the same Lorelei Road address, was arrested on Wednesday, July 31, in Maplewood.

“Our officers, including detectives from the Newark, Irvington, Bloomfield and West Orange police departments, on Wednesday afternoon tracked Eduardo Martinez, 39, of Lorelei Road, West Orange, to a Raymond Terrace residence in Maplewood and placed him into custody,” Fontoura said on July 31. “Our community greatly appreciates the diligence and hard work of these officers in shutting down a major drug threat to Essex County and all of our neighbors in the metropolitan area.”

Chedahackembruch and Martinex were each charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park. They were also each charged with maintaining a drug manufacturing facility, maintaining fortified drug premises, possession of a weapon while committing a narcotics crime, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and conspiracy to violate New Jersey’s narcotics laws.

All charges are merely accusations. All defendants are considered innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.