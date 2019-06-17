County honors Davis, Dafis and Cuttle for Pride

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. and the Essex County Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Advisory Board hosted an LGBTQ Pride Month celebration on June 12, where they presented Pride of Essex County Awards to Maplewood Township Committeeman Dean Dafis, Bloomfield Councilwoman Wartyna Davis and South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Shannon Cuttle in recognition of their support in the struggle for equality for members of the LGBTQ community.

“Every year in Essex County, we celebrate Pride Month and our LGBTQ community. It is our opportunity to raise awareness about issues that affect this segment of the population and recognize outstanding members of our own LGBTQ community,” DiVincenzo said. “Our three honorees have done the difficult work in their respective fields of providing support, protecting human rights and promoting understanding.”

Dafis is the first openly LBGTQ elected member of the Maplewood Township Committee. He is also a Maplewood Library Foundation board member, a South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race trustee, a Maplewood Green Team member, and is engaged with SOMA Action, SOMA DEMS, SOMA Justice and other grassroots groups. Prior to relocating to Maplewood, he was a community activist who advocated for marriage equality and anti-conversion therapy and was part of the Lambda Legal Cooperating Attorney Network. Dafis also worked with local officials on community issues for over 10 years in New York City. Through his advocacy and volunteerism, he helped serve more than 100,000 constituents on issues such as greater pedestrian safety, public safety, parks and recreation, affordable housing, senior citizen rent protections and locally/minority-owned businesses support.

“I am honored and delighted to receive this recognition,” Dafis said. “When we honor the advocates, we are honoring the work they do for equality.”

Davis is a Bloomfield councilwoman and associate dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at William Paterson University. Prior to her current role at William Paterson, she was a full-time professor of political science and served for seven years as chairwoman of the Political Science Department. Davis is an interdisciplinary scholar who has published and presented works on intersectional identity and politics. She is a self-described scholar advocate and is committed to researching, educating and advocating for issues of justice and fairness. Davis is a member of the Demarest Elementary Home and School Association, the First Congregational Church, the Montclair Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and was selected for the 2011 Leadership New Jersey Fellow.

“To say I am humbled by this recognition is an understatement because it is hard to imagine a program like this taking place 30 years ago,” Davis said.

Cuttle has been a member of the SOMA BOE since 2018. Cuttle made history as being the board’s first elected member to be openly transgender non-binary. In 2018, Cuttle was appointed to the NJSDC Affirmative Action Committee by the New Jersey State Democratic Committee and to serve as a trustee of the library by Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca. In 2017, Cuttle was elected as a Maplewood Democratic Committee district leader. Cuttle is known as a social justice advocate, educator, school administrator and global policy leader and is a nationally-recognized leader in the safe schools movement. In 2006, Cuttle launched the Safe Schools Action Network, which is a resource for networking and connecting students, educators and communities to materials and resources in building safer schools. Cuttle has been an advocate for intersectional inclusive safer schools and anti-bias educators and has traveled nationally as a speaker, trainer, consultant and adviser to K-12 schools, colleges, universities, community organizations and governmental agencies.

“I am humbled to be here because I stand before you on the shoulders of those who paved the way before me,” Cuttle said. “My life’s mission has been to ensure all young people have access to safe places.”