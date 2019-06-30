Demarest students score big at NJ Bar mock trial

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Demarest Elementary School fourth- and fifth-graders were awarded a second place and an honorable mention, respectively, in a mock jury competition sponsored by the NJ Bar Association. The competition, in which the students write the scenario of a civil lawsuit and then perform the various roles in the subsequent trial, was held in New Brunswick on May 22. An attorney acted as judge while an audience of elementary-school students, whose own scenarios were not selected, were the jury. The Demarest children are in the Gifted and Talented Program.

The two scenarios the Bloomfield student wrote were inventive and entertaining.

The fourth-graders had their legal problems start at Dan’s Pet Shop. There, a 5-year-old boy, allowed to wander by his inattentive mother, approaches an open cage containing a snake. Wishing to pet the reptile, the child puts his hand into the cage and is bitten. Also on the scene is a shop employee. But he was unaware of the boy because he was on his cell phone.

The mother sues the shop owner claiming the employee was distracted for a reason that had nothing to do with his responsibilities and because the snake cage was unlocked. The store owner’s defense was that the boy’s injury was a result of his mother’s negligence. She was not paying attention to him.

The legal problems for the fifth-graders happened at Snobby Shores Country Club, on the Fourth of July, during a party. Two TV reporters are there for a Jason Beaver concert to photograph it from a drone. The festivities also included a fireworks display which is launched from a restricted area. But a ball belonging to a little boy finds its way into this area.

Again, an inattentive mother is on the scene. Her son chases the ball into the restricted area at the same time that the fireworks display is under way. A rocket hits the drone, scattering debris, some of which hits and injuries the little boy. The mother sues the country club for allowing a drone to operate while fireworks are being launched. The country club defends itself by saying the mother was not watching her child, allowing him to run around at will.

In both cases, the jury decided against the mother.

The Demarest Gifted and Talented Program is coordinated by teachers Karen Magliacano, Lorajean Tice and Jessica Cappello.

“The performances were outstanding,” Magliacano said. “The judge said it was the only time he saw kids who had memorized their lines.”

The children began writing their scenarios in November and submitted them in January. They were informed in March that their cases were approved at which time they began rehearsals.

“All the kids that helped write the scenario got to perform,” Magliacano said.

But there were not enough children to play all the roles that had been written into the scenario, she said. Soother Gift and Talented fourth- and fifth-graders had the opportunity to perform.