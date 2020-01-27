NJ Transit welcomes 16 new police recruits

NEWARK, NJ — Sixteen recruits who recently graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy in West Windsor have started their next step toward becoming members of the New Jersey Transit Police Department.

The recruits have begun a rigorous 16-week training program with the New Jersey Transit Police Department through on-the-job instruction.

“NJ Transit has a long tradition of dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of those who use our rail, bus and light rail system,” President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. “I believe these newest members to the NJ Transit family will make a real difference in protecting and serving our customers and employees as they carry out their duties.’’

“I am proud to welcome these 16 new officers into the New Jersey Transit Police Department,” said Senior Vice President Christopher Trucillo, chief of police and Office of Emergency Management. “Protecting the million people a day who use NJ Transit across our state and our employees will be their No. 1 priority.”

While at the police academy, the recruits learned New Jersey mandatory basic police training. They began the 21-week course at the academy in August 2019. The curriculum is approved by the Police Training Commission, Department of Law and Public Safety within the Division of Criminal Justice.

The 16 recruits are Ayaz Khan of Nutley, Michael Dowdy of Irvington, Jonathan Ydo of Bloomfield, Mohammed Ahmed of Haledon, Michael Baloga of North Arlington, Kevin Kolbenschlag of Brick, Joseph Mastrofilipo of Paramus, Christopher Montalvo of Brick, Matthew Reiter of Manalapan, Elias Statham of Bayonne, Michael Flanagan of Jersey City, Sean Gallagher of Freehold, Paul Gawin of Saddle Brook, Kevin Guy of Fair Lawn, Katherine Hormaza of Morristown and Jonathan White of Jefferson.