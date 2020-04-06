Bloomfield offers assistance to small businesses with NJEDA forms

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The application portal for financial assistance programs available through the state’s Economic Development Authority opened April 3 and will close Friday, April 10, at 9 a.m. Any Bloomfield businesses in need of assistance filling out these applications may contact the Bloomfield Small Business Task Force at 973-680-4077 or email SBAassist@bloomfieldtwpnj.com.

“The COVID-19 crisis has put an unprecedented burden on our small business community and we are doing everything in our power to help,” Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said. “The state will be offering a variety of financial assistance programs to help during these difficult times. Our Small Business Task Force is eager to help any business in our township that would like assistance filling out any of these applications.”

There are different programs available to businesses depending on a number of factors. For more information, visit faq.business.nj.gov/en/articles/3838662-what-new-state-financial-support-programs-is-my-business-eligible-for-how-do-i-use-the-eligibility-wizard.

The Federal Paycheck Protection Program will also be open to applications through approved lending institutions. Funding through the program covers up to eight weeks of payroll, mortgage and rent payments. Utilities and worker salaries may also be covered.