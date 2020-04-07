Bloomfield College waives deposits for accepted students

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — As many individuals and families around the country experience difficulties during the current COVID-19 crisis, Bloomfield College is waiving its deposit fee for all commuter students accepted for the fall 2020 semester. In addition, the college is reducing its housing deposit to $50 for those who choose to live on campus.

“We appreciate that it may be more difficult than usual for our accepted students and their families to commit by making a deposit,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Cavanagh said. “We still want those students to be able to secure their spot in the incoming fall 2020 class. We hope this change makes it easier for them to make that commitment.”

Previously, a commuter student paid a deposit of $150 to hold their place in an incoming class. Resident students were required to make a total deposit of $250 to hold a spot in one of the college’s residence halls.

Accepted students and families who have questions are asked to email admission@bloomfield.edu or text 973-874-1313.