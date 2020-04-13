NJ to receive $82M in funding administered by HUD

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Due to President Donald Trump signing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27, families and communities across the country — including in Essex County — will feel the impact of this relief package as the federal government works quickly to make these funds available.

Secretary Ben Carson directed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to immediately begin allocating $3.064 billion to help America’s low-income families and most vulnerable citizens. These funds will be awarded quickly by using existing grant formulas; they will also be accompanied by new guidance that cuts red tape so grantees can quickly help their communities.

HUD is making available $3.064 billion through its Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Solutions Grant, and Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS programs. New Jersey will be receiving more than $82 million.

Bloomfield will receive $615,251 through the Community Development Block Grant Recovery program; East Orange will receive $866,434 through the CDBG Recovery program; Irvington will receive $687,820 through the CDBG Recovery program; and Newark will receive $4,310,416 through the CDBG Recovery program, $2,162,428 through the Emergency Solutions Grant Recovery program and $842,513 through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Recovery program.

“President Trump has said repeatedly that combating coronavirus will take a whole-of-government response, so we are glad to see Congress come together and join in our efforts to provide relief for the American people,” Carson said. “During this national emergency, HUD has taken quick action to help our country’s most vulnerable citizens and this additional support from Congress will help us continue to fulfill that mission.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, HUD will make an unprecedented $12 billion in funding available to our most vulnerable Americans in this country’s continued fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus. Secretary Carson’s announcement of $3 billion is just the first installment with an additional $9.136 billion of relief coming soon,” said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “As a result of this administration’s swift and decisive actions, over $82 million will be available to communities across the Garden State, the joint-epicenter of this virus.”