Bengalthon walk-a-thoner’s thank grocery employees

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Brookdale ShopRite employees were treated to a special lunch of thin crust Town Pub pizzas and penne vodka on April 18, courtesy of the Bloomfield Educational Foundation and the Town Pub.

Last Oct. 18 at Bloomfield Middle School, more than 1,500 students took part in the Bengalthon walk-a-thon event. Brookdale ShopRite was the main sponsor, donating more than 1,500 T-shirts for all walkers. Funds raised supported after-school health and wellness programs.

“We wanted to say thank you to everyone at Brookdale ShopRite who is on the front line of providing groceries to our community during this unprecedented pandemic,” BEF Chairman Terry Mullane said. “They have always responded to our foundation when we have asked, and we wanted to let them know we are thinking of them and wishing them well. To that end, we are sending Town Pub’s thin crusts pizzas to Brookdale ShopRite employees on April 18, as a token of our thanks for their service to their community and their past generosity to the BEF.”