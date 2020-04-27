Bloomfield Township taxes due Friday, May 1

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Township taxes are due Friday, May 1, with residents being encouraged to send their taxes by mail to 1 Municipal Plaza, Bloomfield, NJ 07003, or via the township website. Since the Municipal Building is closed, residents who wish to drop off their payment may do so at the police headquarters lobby, at 1 Municipal Plaza, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday throughout the month of May.

“Taxes for this tax period will still be due on Friday, May 1,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “As a result of the COVID-19 crisis we have made the decision to extend the grace period from 10 days to 30 days from May 1 for residents to submit their tax payments. We want this to be an easy and safe process for residents, which is why there are a variety of ways to submit payment. If you must pay in person, please remember to wear a mask in order to keep you and us safe.”

To pay via the township website at www.bloomfieldtwpnj.com, click on the tax and water payments icon and follow the instructions to make a payment. Note the different fees charged by credit card companies or banks for this type of payment.

Residents who choose to pay their taxes in person must wear a mask before entering the police headquarters lobby or they will not be allowed entry. There will be an officer in the lobby to whom residents can hand their sealed envelope; the envelope should include the residents name and address on it. No cash will be accepted.

To ensure that your payment has been received by the Tax or Water Department, you may call the Tax Department at 973-680-4049 or look on the website under tax and water payments to see that your billing has reads “paid” next to it.