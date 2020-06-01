Free COVID-19 testing available to Bloomfield residents

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Health Department is offering free COVID-19 tests to residents starting June 4. Testing will be done Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at varying locations.

“As the state and our township slowly begin to reopen, it is imperative that our residents are able to be tested for COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “We want to continue to flatten the curve and keep the virus from spreading in our community and the only way to accomplish this is to have testing readily available. Thanks to our outstanding Health Department, any resident that wants to be tested will be able to do so at no cost to them.”

Testing will only be open to Bloomfield residents and an appointment must be made with the Bloomfield Health Department by calling 973-680-4057. The first two testing sights will be Vasser Park on June 4 and the Watsessing School parking lot on June 9.

“The Bloomfield Health Department has done an admirable job keeping residents safe throughout this crisis,” Councilwoman Wartyna Davis, the liaison to the Board of Health, said. “The work that they have done has saved lives and prevented a greater spread of the virus in our township. Any resident that has not been tested for COVID-19 and has concerns, should contact the health department and schedule an appointment at their earliest convenience.”

“In our continued effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Bloomfield, we have worked hard to ensure that any resident that would like to be tested can get tested,” Health Director Karen Lore said.

“In addition to being free, the test is quick and painless. It is possible that a person can have the virus without showing symptoms, therefore if you have not yet been tested and have concerns, we are recommending that you do so,” Health Officer Michael Fitzpatrick said.