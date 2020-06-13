Historical society expands website with vintage photo collections

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Historical Society of Bloomfield has updated and expanded its website to include new photo collections of vintage Bloomfield as well as exciting early–20th-century travel images from an intrepid Bloomfield trekker.

HSOB webmaster and board Trustee Richard Rockwell digitized and enhanced more than 200 slides that late town historian Fred Branch took in the 1970s and 1980s. The photos are organized by category: Bloomfield Center, Bloomfield Sites, Industry, Watsessing Center and Houses, with homes sorted by street name and house number. Thumbnails link photos with the same subject matter in different categories for comparison.

Rockwell also added the Rev. Wilson S. Phraner’s “Travels Abroad Collection.” Phraner was a Bloomfield resident, member of the Orange Camera Club and pastor at the Montgomery Mission Chapel in Belleville. His photographs taken on trips abroad between 1908 and 1914 have been digitized and enhanced from the original glass lantern slides donated to the HSOB by Phraner’s grandson, S. David Phraner.

Visit www.HSOB.org and click on Photo Galleries to enjoy these photographs and cruise down memory lane to a Bloomfield you may remember or never even knew existed.

Photos Courtesy of HSOB