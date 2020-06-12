Bloomfield purchases thermal imaging camera

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In an effort to keep residents and township employees safe during the COVID-19 crisis, Bloomfield has purchased a thermal imaging scanner. The scanner will be used to quickly assess a person’s temperature, which will help in detecting possible COVID symptoms.

“With our township employees back to work inside our Municipal Building, we wanted to take every precaution necessary to keep them and the public safe,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “This device will allow us to quickly scan all employees as well as residents when we eventually open up to the public.”

The scanner is portable and can be used for future events that the township holds regardless of location. Township employees have been trained on using the device and anyone entering the Municipal Building will go through one entrance so that everyone is scanned prior to entry.