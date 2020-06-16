Bloomfield High School releases ‘Top 100’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Each year, Bloomfield High School posts the senior class’ “Top 100” at the school, but this year with the building closed has had to find other ways to honor the Class of 2020’s highest achieving students. Out of the class of more than 400 students, the Top 100 are the 100 highest academically ranked students.

The Top 100, in order, and their plans for next year are as follows: Camille Aquino, Brown University; Michael Bsales, University of Notre Dame; Vanessa Chin, Rutgers University; Manas Ranpariya, Rutgers University; Dominic Dominguez, Princeton University; Dhruv Ghoniya, Rutgers University; Seniz Ozdemir, New Jersey Institute of Technology; Delyse Howard, Boston College; Sasha Dasaro, Rutgers University; Malena Colon, Brown University; Mia McLaughlin, Rutgers University; Amanda Giunta, University of Pittsburgh; Nicole Trucios, Rutgers University; Anna Haraka, Cornell University; Juliana Cianciotta, Vassar College; Priyal Gajera, New York Institute of Technology; Daniel Keseling, The College of New Jersey; Albert Terc, Emory University; Matthew Kelly, Rutgers University; Jamianne Kelly, Texas A&M University; Elizabeth Nucci, Point Park University; Krysdale Capili, Essex County College; Michael Hoovler, Stevens Institute of Technology; Gina Perrotta, La Salle University; Luca Ponticello, Haverford College; Chloe Tremmel, Drew University; Mikaela Benkert, Montclair State University; CaraMia Norelli, Seton Hall University; Andrew Geraci, University of Delaware; Shane Rue, Virginia Tech; Kelsie Maldonado, Rutgers University; Melanie Hidalgo, Vassar College; Joshua Costomiris, Rutgers University; Kayla Lesko, Kean University; Selvana Labib, Rutgers University; Emily Sawaked, Sarah Lawrence College; Diorella Cortez, Essex County College; Tallulah Pentecost, The College of New Jersey; Michael Gillespie, Stevens Institute of Technology; John Joseph, New Jersey Institute of Technology; Lizbeth Morocho, Felician University; Chelsea Anosike, Essex County College; Angeline Loaiza, New Jersey Institute of Technology; Vincenzo Di Giano, Seton Hall University; Rosa Marfia, Villanova University; Nayanka Cajuste, The College of New Jersey; Jevonna Lamb, Johnson and Wales University; Nicole Mautone, Monmouth University; Nina Cutchall, University of Delaware; Caitlyn O’Rourke, William Paterson University; Parmesh Rabindradat, Rutgers University; Ciara Berutti, Fairfield University–School of Nursing; Aidan Carroll, University of Pittsburgh; Johnny Vishnevskiy, Rutgers University; Andre Robbins, New York University; Caroline Vigna, Syracuse University; Alanna Espinal, Rutgers University; Mauricio Lucero, Fairleigh Dickinson University; Valerie Napolitano, undecided; Lindsey Sorrentino, University of Delaware; Yusuf Sahin, New Jersey Institute of Technology; Megan Carter, Montclair State University; Nathan Inclan, William Paterson University; Elena Pyda, Caldwell University; Mary Nucci, Rutgers University; Taina Durand, Kean University; Anthony James Rizzi, The University of Scranton; Eric Ngo, Rutgers University; Gabriela Gonzalez, Montclair State University; Yasamine B-Razavi, Boston University; Alexia Valentin, Hofstra University; Brianna Molina, Ramapo College; Adam Velin, United States Naval Academy; Jack Reeder, The College of New Jersey; Jasmine Harris, Rutgers University; Walla Rahama, Rutgers University; Era Zeqa, William Paterson University; Hannah Nagy, Alvernia University; Sofia Rubino, Montclair State University; Jordan Mosley, Rochester Institute of Technology; Noura Kakadendi, Rutgers University; Madison Kennedy, School of Visual Arts; Josari Cabral Alcantara, Montclair State University; Tiffany Rodriguez, Montclair State University; Mohammed Uddin, Montclair State University; Destiny Jure, Kean University; Katherine Bretz, Salisbury University; Taylor Gilliam Jones, Stevens Institute of Technology; Joke-Sindy Casimir, Montclair State University; Brianna Balkissoon, Montclair State University; Nikkoli Samonte, Bergen Community College; Alani Edmonds, New Jersey Institute of Technology; Jacqueline Drucker, Pennsylvania State University; Sienna Tyransky, John Jay College of Criminal Justice; Kiara Milligan, Bergen Community College; Shannon Broadfoot, Mount Aloysius College; Rachel Archibeque, Ramapo College; Jasra Habibul, William Paterson University; Jade Huggins, Delaware State University; and Nicole Ojeda, Felician University.