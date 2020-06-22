Bloomfield Rec Dept. releases update on summer activities

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Due to COVID-19 the Bloomfield Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department has been forced to make adjustments to planned activities.

“Throughout the year, we try our best to provide a multitude of fun activities for residents of all ages,” Mayor Michael Venezia said, noting the parks department’s planning of drive-in movie nights and virtual fitness classes. “As a result of COVID-19, we have had to make adjustments to our planned activities in order to comply with CDC and state guidelines and keep everyone safe. With the state slowly beginning to reopen, we hope that we will have more opportunities for recreation in the near future.”

Following guidance from the CDC and state officials, the department has released the following updated information regarding summer activities:

Independence Day celebration

Bloomfield’s annual Independence Day celebration, scheduled for Saturday, July 4, at Foley Field has been postponed. The new date is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. It is the parks department’s intention to provide entertainment, food, amusements and of course fireworks, while following guidelines. More details will be released as it gets closer to the date.

Summer camps and sports clinics

After taking into account all guidelines and requirements, and after subsequent discussion with surrounding communities, it has been decided that the traditional full-day indoor summer camp program will not be possible this summer.

The parks department is fully aware that residents need viable options for socialization, recreational play and general child supervision. With this in mind, staff is working diligently on creating a combination of weekly sports clinics, in-person classes and virtual programs during the summer. While full-day child care cannot be provided, it is the staff’s goal to provide as many opportunities as they can for residents.

These programs are tentatively set to begin July 6 and run through Aug. 7. Visit www.bloomfieldrecreation.org for the most up-to-date information.

Summer concert series

In light of current conditions and executive orders, the traditional Summer Musical Concert Series has been shifted to a Drive-In Movie Series. The Drive-In Movie Series began June 16 and is currently scheduled to run into mid-July. Based on the overwhelmingly positive response the series will likely continue on Tuesday evenings through the end of July.

Preregistration is required and will open for Bloomfield residents starting each Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Community Pass registration portal that can be found at www.bloomfieldrecreation.org. Due to social distancing guidelines and safety precautions. there will be a limited number of spaces available for each event.

Remaining shows will be: “Rocky” on Tuesday, June 23, at Bloomfield College, 235 Liberty St.; “The Lion King” on Tuesday, June 30, at Universal Technical Institute, 1515 Broad St.; “The Lego Batman Movie” on Tuesday, July 7, at Bloomfield College, 235 Liberty St.; and “Spaceballs” on Tuesday, July 14, at Universal Technical Institute, 1515 Broad St.

Civic Band concerts

The Bloomfield Civic Band is tentatively scheduled to perform on the Historic Town Green on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. on July 6, 13, 20 and 27 as long as current executive orders allow.