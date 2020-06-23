Bloomfield teen makes neighborhood more patriotic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield teenager James Joanow is celebrating the country while observing social distancing through a Fourth of July display he set up on Lakewood Drive.

Joanow, age 16, is known in the neighborhood for setting up elaborate holiday displays; back in May he set up a display thanking heroes working on the front line.

According to Joanow, the Fourth of July display is “set up for fun to give people a smile and or laugh when they pass the house. The property is covered in thousands of lights and when it gets dark, I have some CDs to play patriotic music. I also have tiki torches around the property.”

Photos Courtesy of James Joanow