Bloomfield police arrest man for two shootings

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield police arrested Tre Byrd, 19, of Newark, on June 23 for his alleged involvement in shootings that occurred on June 19, according to a press release from the Bloomfield Division of Public Safety.

On Friday, June 19, at approximately 10 p.m., Bloomfield police officers were on patrol in the area of Arlington Avenue. As the officers approached Federal Plaza, they observed a male lying in the street with an electric scooter between his legs. This male was trying to get the attention of the officers by flashing his cell phone flashlight.

The officers approached the male and, after speaking with him, they were able to determine that he could not feel his legs and officers observed a small pool of blood on his shirt near his shoulder. An officer removed the victim’s shirt and observed a small entry wound believed to be a bullet wound. The officers rendered first aid and called an ambulance. The victim was transported to University Hospital for his injuries.

While officers were on the scene, they were notified by Central Communications that there was another victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his torso while at the corner of Arlington and Floyd avenues. The second male had been locking a gate to the entrance of 120 Arlington Ave. when he was approached by a suspect and shot in his torso. He then drove himself to Saint

Michael’s Hospital in Newark for medical treatment.

Detectives responded to the scene, which was secured by Bloomfield officers. The Bloomfield Detective Bureau investigated this incident and were able to identify the vehicle used, which was a stolen vehicle. Through investigative techniques and assistance from surrounding police agencies, this led to Byrd’s arrest on June 23

“I would like to commend the hard work of our detectives, who worked around the clock to close this case quickly. I would also like to thank the Newark Police Department for their assistance in this investigation,” Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said

Byrd is currently at the Essex County Correctional Facility and was charged with the following crimes: two counts of criminal attempted murder in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the second degree, one count of criminal attempted robbery in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to committe attempted robbery in the second degree, two counts of possession of prohibited weapons in the fourth degree, two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun in the second degree, two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in the second degree and one count of possession of a weapon in the second degree.

These charges are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until found guilty in a court of law.