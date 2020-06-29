‘Taste of Bloomfield’ goes mobile

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center will host “Taste on Wheels,” a mobile version of its traditional “Taste of Bloomfield.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has preempted Oakeside’s traditional restaurant festival, Oakeside will host food trucks in its parking lot throughout the summer. The Events section on the Oakeside website at www.oakeside.org will list the trucks and when they will be visiting Oakeside. Oakeside is still accepting applications from food trucks with an interest in visiting Oakeside.

For more information, call 973-429-0960.