Emergency rental assistance available to Bloomfield residents

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield residents struggling with paying their rent as a result of COVID-19 can get temporary assistance from the state. Qualifying applicants may be eligible for up to six months of assistance.

“COVID-19 has caused many of our residents to lose their source of income or have it significantly reduced, making paying rent especially difficult,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “The state is offering to provide temporary assistance that I hope will go a long way towards providing stability to our residents. If you are having difficulty paying your rent, please visit https://www.nj.gov/dca/divisions/dhcr/offices/cverap.html to find out if you qualify for help.”

Qualifications for assistance include having a gross income at or below the limits for the county that they reside in, being a New Jersey resident that is renting a unit in the state, being up-to-date with rent as of March 2020 and having a substantial reduction in income as a result of COVID-19. Applications for assistance will only be accepted online and open enrollment will begin Monday, July 6, at 9 a.m. and will conclude Friday, July 10, at 5 p.m.

To fill out an application go to https://www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559-2809 when registration is open. Status information on assistance will be available https://www.WaitlistCheck.com by July 21. Any further questions can be answered by visiting www.nj.gov/dca/divisions/dhcr/offices/docs/FAQs_CVERAP.pdf.