Area grocery store celebrates its employee graduates

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Brookdale ShopRite recently celebrated its associates who are 2020 graduates, applauding their strength, resilience and positive attitude. Class of 2020 graduates who work at Brookdale ShopRite include: Bloomfield High School’s Alex Camacho, Willy Ventura, Joy Hobday, Nina Cutchall and Gina Perrotta; Hackensack High School’s Marisa Greenwald; Payne Tech’s Mikel Malone; Passaic County Tech’s Matt Cassese; Rutgers University’s Parker McGowan; Bloomfield College’s Bennie Noel and Egypt Major; and Clifton High School’s June O’Donnell.