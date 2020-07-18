Bloomfield to hold free shredding events

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield will hold free shredding events on Saturdays, Aug. 1 and Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at Pulaski Park, located at 24 Mt. Vernon Ave., rain or shine.

“We try to provide as many services to residents as we possibly can to ensure that they get value for their tax dollars,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “These events are always well attended and we have received positive feedback since we began doing this. If you are a Bloomfield resident, you should take advantage of these opportunities. I simply ask that when you come to these events that you wear a mask to protect yourself and our staff.”

Shredding events are only open to Bloomfield residents, who must provide proof of residency. The events are not for commercial purposes and masks will be required.