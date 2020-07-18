Bloomfield purchases, installs two ‘Zero Waste Boxes’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In an ongoing effort to make Bloomfield a more environmentally conscious and sustainable community, the township has purchased and installed two “Zero Waste Boxes” for residents to recycle used water filters. The boxes have been installed at the DPW at 230 Grove St. and the Municipal Building at 1 Municipal Plaza, first floor.

“Our township has put in a great deal of effort over the past several years into making Bloomfield a more environmentally friendly and sustainable community,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “These zero-waste boxes will allow for residents to responsibly dispose of used water filters so that they do not end up in a landfill. I commend our DPW and recycling committee for their leadership in bringing this to Bloomfield.”

Residents may recycle their used water filters at the DPW on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or the Municipal Building during regular business hours between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“The introduction of this program illustrates the passion of the members of the recycling committee in coordination with our DPW and Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department to support initiatives that are environmentally sustainable for our community,” Councilmember Nicholas Joanow said. “Our recycling coordinator, Louise Palagano, needs to be acknowledged for her leadership in providing another valuable service from the recycling committee for our residents.”

“The TerraCycle zero-waste boxes provide an easy way for people to recycle items, such as water filters, that are currently not accepted in our town’s curbside recycling program,” recycling committee member George Drossinos said. “This is part of our town’s effort to increase the diversion of hard-to-recycle items away from landfills.”