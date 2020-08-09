Bloomfield to conduct survey to identify possible local historic sites

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In a continued effort to honor and preserve the historic character of Bloomfield, the mayor, Town Council and Historic Preservation Commission are beginning a survey of historic resources in the township, according to an Aug. 3 press release. The survey, which has been contracted to Richard Grubb and Associates, will identify properties that have a significant architectural, cultural and historic value that can be designated as local historic sites.

“Protecting the historic charm of our incredible community while proactively searching for additional properties that we can protect is something that the council and myself have prioritized,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “It is my hope that this survey will identify properties that we can add to our inventory of historic sites, which is already very robust. I am grateful for the hard work that the Historic Preservation Commision puts in to make all of this possible.”

Through the summer and fall, residents may see RGA staff in their neighborhood photographing properties from the sidewalk or public right-of-way to gather information to include in the field survey. All RGA vehicles are marked with the RGA logo and RGA staff will not enter private property without permission. The findings of the survey will be made available to the public at the completion of the survey.

“I’ve always been impressed with how much pride Bloomfield residents have in the historic character of our town,” said Councilman Rich Rockwell, liaison to the Historic Preservation Commision. “We’re fortunate to have a historic district that has been on the state and national registers of historic sites since 1978, but we also have many properties outside the Historic District that are worthy of recognition and preservation. We’re excited to be surveying other areas of town for sites to be added to our historic inventory to give them the recognition and protection they deserve. As liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission, I’m proud to be spearheading this survey.”

For more information about the survey or to share historical information on properties in town, contact Planning Director Bonnie Flynn at bflynn@bloomfieldtwpnj.com or 973-680-4192.