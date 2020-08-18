Bloomfield completes renovation of Pulaski Park Tot Lot Playground

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department recently completed a total renovation of the Pulaski Park Tot Lot Playground. This project was funded through a community development block grant in the amount $347,662.20 and the contractors were secured through Sourcewell, a national cooperative purchasing agreement.

“The hard work of our Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department has resulted in an outstanding completed park that our families can enjoy,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “We were able to renovate the park at no cost to taxpayers while delivering a fully ADA-compliant and inclusive environment for all. Pulaski Park is one of many phenomenal outdoor spaces in our township that all residents should take advantage of.”

In addition to a fully ADA-compliant turnabout spinner/merry-go-round, this playground features a “Quiet Grove” for children who can become overstimulated on a playground. The Quiet Grove combines the soothing benefits of nature with sensory activities to help children alleviate stress and escape from the hustle and bustle of the playground activity.

“During the design phase it was important to me to work with our representative to design a playground that was inviting, vibrant, spacious and inclusive,” Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Michael Sceurman said. “I couldn’t be happier with the final product and, by receiving a platinum designation by Little Tikes Commercial play systems and Unlimited Play, it validates our commitment to inclusive play.”

Pulaski Park is located at 24 Mt. Vernon Ave. and other features of the park include four basketball rims, four lighted tennis courts, a handball court, a lighted softball field, a community garden, bike racks and a 60-spot parking lot.

On Aug. 1, all municipal tot lot playgrounds reopened to the public and will be disinfected daily by the DPW and Park Maintenance Department to ensure that the equipment on the playgrounds is cleaned and children can enjoy themselves once again in Bloomfield’s extraordinary municipal park system.