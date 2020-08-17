Newark man shot to death in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Bloomfield Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting, according to an Aug. 13 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, at approximately 8 p.m., Kevin Roberts, 47, of Newark, was shot in the area of 12 First Ave. in Bloomfield. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:14 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.