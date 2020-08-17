HUD awards $18.5M to NJ public housing authorities

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Aug. 10, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced $472 million in CARES Act funding to help low income families during the coronavirus pandemic. This funding can be used by public housing authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers and Mainstream vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. In all, $18,544,475 has been awarded to public housing authorities in New Jersey.

“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home,” Carson said. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher program.”

“This administration continues to provide record funding to housing authorities in New York and New Jersey, the original epicenter of the virus,” said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “These specific funds will help participants and staffers of the Housing Choice Voucher Program procure the required sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment, childcare services, testing and transportation necessary to effectively respond to COVID-19 and keep residents safe.”

In Essex County, the Newark Housing Authority received $1,334,993; the Orange Housing Authority received $152,056; the Irvington Housing Authority received $60,035; the East Orange Housing Authority received $349,586; the Montclair Housing Authority received $54,269; the Bloomfield Housing Authority received $56,365; and the West Orange Housing Authority received $25,431.