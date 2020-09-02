Technical school in Bloomfield earns recognition

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Universal Technical Institute’s Bloomfield campus has received a 2019-2020 “School of Distinction” award from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. The campus was recognized for its “commitment to the expectations and rigors of accreditation, and delivering quality educational programs to students.”

The Bloomfield campus is UTI’s first location in the tristate area. Since opening in the fall of 2018, UTI-Bloomfield has been training students for high-tech transportation service jobs. Students can graduate in less than a year from its automotive and diesel programs with in-demand skills, positioned to pursue long-term careers with UTI’s industry and employer partners. And now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downfall it caused, it is more important than ever to train the region’s workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.

“I am honored that the ACCSC has presented UTI-Bloomfield with a School of Distinction award,” campus President Steve McElfresh said. “Our exceptional team is committed to providing students with a high quality education so they graduate ready to work and set up to pursue fulfilling careers. UTI staff and students deserve this recognition for their hard work day in and day out, and especially during the current health crisis.”

Four additional UTI campuses also received recognition from the ACCSC.

“ACCSC is incredibly proud of the work being done by UTI to deliver high quality educational programs that provide meaningful opportunities for students to enter the workforce with in-demand skills,” ACCSC Associate Executive Director Christopher Lambert said. “In partnership with UTI, ACCSC is committed to continuing to explore innovations that put students first and contribute to workforce development in the United States.”

ACCSC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the designated accrediting body for more than 650 post-secondary, trade and technical schools that serve more than 150,000 students nationwide.