Bloomfield Fraternal Order of Police awards scholarship

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — As part of their community outreach initiative, the Bloomfield Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 214 awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Bloomfield High School graduate Sienna Tyransky, a member of the Class of 2020.

Tyransky will be attending John Jay College of Criminal Justice this fall in pursuit of a career in criminal justice.

The scholarship was open to all Bloomfield High School students who plan on pursuing a career in criminal justice. Students were invited to submit an essay describing how the applicant views the role of law enforcement in the 21st century and why they desired to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The scholarship was presented by Sgt. Anthony Litterio, who also serves as the Bloomfield FOP vice president.

“The Bloomfield FOP Lodge 214 is proud to present this well-deserved scholarship to Sienna Tyransky and we wish her the utmost success in her criminal justice quest,” Litterio said.

“I am so thankful to the Bloomfield Fraternal Order of Police for awarding me this much needed scholarship which will be used to offset the cost of expenses,” Tyransky said. “I will work hard to successfully complete my studies.”