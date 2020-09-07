Residents participate in ‘Watsessing Walk’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Residents took part in a socially distanced walk between the Bloomfield Public Library and Watsessing Park on Sept. 1. All those who participated in the walk, which was led by the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, received a $10 voucher from the Bloomfield Health and Human Services Department to redeem at the veggie truck set up at the library.

At the walk, Liz Brady, from the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition, discussed healthy eating and healthy recipes that can be made with the vegetables provided by the veggie truck.

“With residents spending so much time indoors over the past few months, I am excited that we were able to put together this event to increase our physical activity,” health and human services supervisor Paula Peikes said. “Exercise and good eating habits are crucial parts of living a healthy life.”

Photos Courtesy of Grant Ludmer