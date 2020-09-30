Learn more about Bloomfield BSA Troop 23

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield BSA Troop 23 will have its first fall troop and recruiting event on Sunday, Oct. 11, at camp NoBeBoSco in Hardwick. This will be an exciting way for prospective Scouts to experience a true Scout event and get to see the camp where the original “Friday the 13th” movie was filmed. Everyone remember Camp Crystal Lake?

The event will be a BSA-sponsored “Troop Shoot.” All Troop 23 Scouts and prospective Scouts will have the opportunity to get personalized instruction on rifle safety as well as get to test their skill on the firing range. The range will be staffed by BSA- and NRA-certified instructors. Also, all social-distancing and COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to while in the camp. A tour of the camp will be available for anyone who desires one.

Advanced registration is required for any non-Scout who is interested in joining this event and possibly joining Troop 23. To join Scouting, the Scout needs to have completed fifth-grade and be at least 10 years old and younger than 18. For more information on this event and the troop in general, send an email to T23bloomfield@gmail.com. Troop 23 is currently meeting virtually on Zoom every Monday evening from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and planning its upcoming Scouting season.