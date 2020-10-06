Bloomfield to hold townwide cleanup to keep town beautiful

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield is continuing to take a proactive approach to keeping Bloomfield beautiful, environmentally friendly and sustainable, according to a recent press release. Mayor Michael Venezia and the town council, in partnership with the Bloomfield Beautification Committee, have announced a townwide cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“Bloomfield is a beautiful place to live and we want to ensure that it remains that way,” Venezia said. “In order to do that, we must continue to take steps to keep our neighborhoods clean and work towards a more sustainable community. I hope to see all residents that are able to, out with us on the 24th and I encourage all residents to take our Green Challenge pledge.”

The Green Challenge pledge is a commitment to keep Bloomfield environmentally friendly and sustainable. The township needs 2,500 participants in order to have the effort count toward its Sustainable New Jersey certification renewal. Bloomfield residents who are 18 or older can participate by visiting https://tinyurl.com/BloomfieldGreenChallenge.

“It is so satisfying to see our community come together in our efforts to clean up our neighborhoods every year,” Councilwoman Jenny Mundell said. “The people of Bloomfield care about our community and want to see it continue to be an outstanding and beautiful place to live, work and visit. I look forward to getting out there with residents and identifying parts of town that might need a little more attention.”

To participate in the townwide cleanup, sign up at http://bit.ly/BloomfieldCleanup by Oct. 16. Residents may choose a location in their neighborhood that they would like to “beautify.” The Bloomfield DPW will provide all materials at the location volunteers designate, including gloves, masks, garbage pickers and bags, and will pick up materials, filled bags and debris afterward. Volunteers should wear masks and adhere to social-distancing recommendations.