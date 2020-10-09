Bloomfield FD participates in ‘Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Fire Department participated in the “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” remembrance, during which the department’s headquarters were lit up every evening from dusk until dawn, as part of a Sept. 27 to Oct. 4 national tribute.

“Every day, the courageous men and women of the Bloomfield Fire Department put their lives on the line to keep our families safe,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “‘Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters’ allows us to honor the heroes across this nation that have lost their lives protecting others. We will never forget the sacrifices that they have made.”

The U.S. Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, nonprofit foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor the fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers. In 2017, the foundation created “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” in honor of its 25th anniversary. Cities around the country honor the fallen by lighting landmarks red to serve as glowing reminders of firefighters’ sacrifices.

Three Bloomfield firefighters have died in the line of duty: Archie Heath in 1937; John Marshall in 1955 and George Conner in 1971.

“Every year, we honor our brothers and sisters who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Fire Chief Louis Venezia said. “We illuminate our headquarters to show our eternal appreciation for the sacrifices that they and their families have made. We will never forget these heroes and their service to our communities and will continue to keep them in our memories forever.”