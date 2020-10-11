Experts in urologic care join RWJBarnabas Health

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex Hudson Urology, a urology practice with locations in Bloomfield, Lyndhurst and Newark, has joined RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group. In addition to providing exceptional general urology care, the physicians of Essex Hudson Urology will provide urologic oncology services in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“The addition of Essex Hudson Urology to our medical group enhances the cancer services available to patients at Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, both RWJBarnabas Health facilities,” said Dr. Steven Libutti, senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health and director of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. “With a focus on urologic oncology, their expertise will provide patients with advanced treatment options, such as clinical trials, close to home.”

Essex Hudson Urology specializes in comprehensive urologic care, including laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery. The practice provides treatment for a variety of urologic conditions, including urinary stones, incontinence, urinary infections, and urologic cancers such as prostate, bladder, kidney, testis and urethra.

Essex Hudson Urology comprises six urologists: Dr. Robert Caruso, Dr. David Franzoni, Dr. Kuang-Yiao Hsieh, Dr. Salvatore Lombardo, Dr. Charles Rilli and Dr. David Wu. Several of the providers are fluent in multiple languages, including Spanish, Italian, Taiwanese and Mandarin.