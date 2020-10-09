85-year-old man dies in Bloomfield fire

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Bloomfield Police are investigating a fire that killed an 85-year-old Bloomfield man, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Oct. 7, a fire broke out at 14 Evelyn Place in Bloomfield. The resident, Warren Froehlich, 85, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 12:57 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No other information is available at this time.