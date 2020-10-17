Halloween carnival celebration for Bloomfield families

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Halloween doesn’t have to be canceled this year! On Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, whimsical character entertainment company Bella Princess and the Oakeside Cultural Center in Bloomfield will partner to offer families a Spooktacular Wonderland Carnival, hosted by Alice in Wonderland and featuring a cast of familiar friendly and spooky — but not scary — faces!

Join Alice and friends for a guided scavenger hunt through the Oakeside Mansion, featuring an assortment of activity stations and interactive character experiences. Families will progress through the hunt stations in cycles of five to six children at a time to ensure that all parties can maintain social-distancing guidelines. Event staff will be strictly enforcing safety measures in accordance with the state COVID-19 guidelines. Masks must be worn by all attendees in accordance with state age requirements.

The event will conclude at a Halloween concession stand where the whole family can take home treats — including boozy cupcakes for any adult who is so inclined. The Oakeside will also be hosting food trucks and additional vendors in the parking lot.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.eventbrite.com/o/bella-princess-llc-6470876265.