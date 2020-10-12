Bloomfield municipal clerk releases voting information

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Per Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order No. 177, voting in the upcoming election will be conducted primarily by mail-in ballot. All active registered voters should receive a personalized ballot in the mail. Bloomfield residents are encouraged to vote early by using the secure ballot drop box located at Bloomfield Firehouse No. 3 at 124 East Passaic Ave..

“We want to make sure that every resident is able to safely and easily cast their ballot in this election,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “As a result of COVID-19, the way that most people will vote is by mail, though if there is an issue with you voting by mail, you may still vote provisionally at your designated polling location.”

Residents may also drop off their ballots at their polling place if they would like. All voters will get a postcard in the mail from Essex County 10 days prior to Election Day with your designated polling place. On-site voting on Nov. 3 will be available to persons with physical impairments that require specialized voting equipment. Only individuals with a qualifying disability will have access to these ADA-compliant voting machines. Others at the on-site location must either hand in their mail-in ballot or fill out a provisional ballot.

“Our office has fielded many questions over the last several weeks as a result of this unprecedented election,” municipal clerk Louise Palagano said. “To ensure that there is no confusion, we have put together a page on the township website with easy-to-follow instructions on how to vote. If you still have questions after visiting this page, you can call our office at 973-680-4015.”

The website is www.bloomfieldtwpnj.com/1541/Voter-Information.

Should something happen to your ballot and you need a new one, you may request one from the Essex County clerk. You may request a second ballot if you: did not receive your first ballot; mistakenly threw away or misplaced your first ballot; or made a mistake filling out your first ballot. To request a second ballot, visit www.essexclerk.com/News/View/77/second-ballot-request-form.

“We encourage residents, who are able, to vote by mail when they receive their ballot,” Venezia said. “However, if you are unable to vote by mail for some reason, please go to your polling location on Election Day and ask to vote provisionally with a paper ballot.”