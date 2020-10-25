Honoring veterans at Brookdale Reformed Church

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — To the families of veterans buried at Brookdale Reformed Church, 16 Bellevue Ave. in Bloomfield, there will be a short outdoor service on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 11:30 a.m. to honor U.S. veterans, including those buried in the church’s cemetery, which dates back to the early 1800s.

Families of those buried at the cemetery are invited to attend and are encouraged to bring a picture of their ancestor or a story regarding their service or life. Although the service will be short, attendees are welcome to bring chairs to sit in. Masks will be required, as well as social distancing. For more information, call the church at 973-338-7676 or email pastorsusanbrc@gmail.com. The rain date is Nov. 15.