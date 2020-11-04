Area individuals named to LGBTQ power list

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — For the third year in a row, InsiderNJ has published its OUT 100 Power List, a tribute to influential LGBTQ people in New Jersey politics. Several area residents have been named to the list.

“This year’s list lets us venerate some amazing, brilliant LGBTQ people, veterans of the AIDS crisis, harnessing and channeling wisdom and expertise to battle COVID-19,” wrote Jay Lassiter, who compiled the list. “Many of the names below were called to action by America’s indifference to the AIDS pandemic. Every queer who died of AIDS meant one less mentor to teach and empower the next. The enormity of that loss haunts me, especially since I ‘came out’ at the height of the AIDS pandemic when many would-be mentors were either dead or too traumatized to contemplate nurturing the next generation. That’s why we’ll emphasize mentorship on this year’s power list.”

The list also recognized LGBTQ officeholders most poised to end up in Trenton or in Congress. Names to this sub-list are Bloomfield Council members Wartyna Davis and Rich Rockwell, who were called a “brilliant, dynamic duo.”

The following people were among those named to the 2020 power list: