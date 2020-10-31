Flu shots in Glen Ridge

BLOOMFIELD / GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Bloomfield Public Health Nursing Department will be giving flu shots at the Glen Ridge Community Pool, 35 Clark St. on Glen Ridge, on Friday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The shot will cost $25 for those with HMO Medicare or insurance other than Traditional Medicare. A receipt will be given for insurance reimbursement; attendees must pay with exact cash or check, no credit or debit cards. There is no cost with a Traditional Medicare card.

For more information, call the Bloomfield Public Health Nursing Department at 973-680-4058. Face coverings and social distancing are required. The shots are first-come, first-served.