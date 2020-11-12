Repaving project begins week of Nov. 9

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A repavement project began the week of Nov. 9 on Glenwood Avenue in Bloomfield from Six Points to the East Orange border. The project is being funded through New Jersey Department of Transportation Local Aid and Transit Village grants.

“Over the last few years, we have made it a priority to make it safer for families to get around town as both motorists and pedestrians,” said Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia. “This project, which will be of no cost to taxpayers, will repave a large section of road and improve the safety of our community. We will continue to apply for as much grant funding as possible to fund these road and safety projects.”

As part of the project, some sidewalks and curbs will be reconstructed, and ADA-compliant handicap-access ramps will be installed at all intersections. Pavement striping will also be done to promote traffic calming, and rapid-flashing beacons will promote pedestrian safety.