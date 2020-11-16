Bloomfield receives Recreation and Open Space grant

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., third from left, presents a $150,000 grant to Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia, second from left. The funds came from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund and are part of the 2020 Local Aid Program. With them are Essex County Chief of Staff Phil Alagia and Essex County Parks Director Dan Salvante. This is the sixth round of grant funding Essex County provided to the municipalities from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund since 2003.